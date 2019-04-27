Toggle Menu
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Stuttgart semi-final with abdominal injuryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/naomi-osaka-pulls-out-of-stuttgart-semi-final-with-abdominal-injury-5698377/

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Stuttgart semi-final with abdominal injury

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Saturday's semi-finals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after failing to recover from an abdominal injury she suffered in her quarter-final match

Japan's Naomi Osaka is interviewed on the court after she withdrew from her semi final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit due to injury
Naomi Osaka pulled out of Stuttgart due to an abdominal injury. (Source: Reuters)

World number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Saturday’s semi-finals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after failing to recover from an abdominal injury she suffered in her quarter-final match.

The top seed’s withdrawal gives her opponent Anett Kontaveit a walkover and the Estonian goes through to the final where she will face the winner of the other semi-final between Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens.

“I’m really sorry I’m not able to compete for the semis today,” Osaka said. “I, unfortunately, got injured yesterday and I was waiting till today to see if I could get better.

“But unfortunately, I didn’t. I’m really sorry for everyone that came out and I hope to see you next year and I hope to play next year.”

The two-times Grand Slam champion had pulled off an epic comeback from 1-5 down in the final set on Friday when she beat Croatian Donna Vekic 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) despite struggling on the clay surface, making 45 unforced errors.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Asian Wrestling Championships: Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar win silver medals
2 IPL play-offs likely to have 7.30 PM start
3 IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Playing XI: Kane Williamson returns for SRH, Wriddhiman Saha included