scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 21, 2022
Must Read

Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka lost to Amanda Anisimova in the third round of Australian Open 2022.

By: AP |
Updated: January 21, 2022 4:34:22 pm
Naomi OsakaNaomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Amanda Anisimova of the US. (AP Photo)

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the third round.

The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in the third set at Margaret Court Arena ahead of the tiebreaker and ended the match with an ace. She hit 46 winners to Osaka’s 21.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Anisimova built a 3-0 lead in the 10-point tiebreaker and went up 9-5 with a forehand winner into tight space down the line.

Anisimova double-faulted twice in the first game of the match to hand the 13th-seeded Osaka an early break. But she hit 15 winners in the second set and broke to go up 3-1 on a backhand drop shot with Osaka caught at the baseline.

She will next face top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

ind vs iran
Women’s Asian Cup 2022: India waste chances to play out goal-less draw against Iran
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 21: Latest News