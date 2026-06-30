Naomi Osaka channels iconic ‘Kill Bill’ character with Wimbledon walkout outfit

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks into the court to play against Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo)

Well before Naomi Osaka had served a ball in her first round clash against Elsa Jacquemot at Wimbledon, the four-time Grand Slam champion made a statement by wearing a flowing white kimono as she walked onto No. 3 Court for her first-round match. The colour of the robe ensured she did not fall afoul of Wimbledon’s strict all-white dress code that is unyielding.

Osaka said that the pristine white outfit, which had swinging sleeves and elaborate embroidery, was inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood blockbuster Kill Bill.

After she had defeated Jacquemot 6-1, 7-5, she explained her choice of attire for the pre-game walkout.