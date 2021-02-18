scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams in Australian Open SF

Naomi Osaka reached her fourth major final by beating Williams 6-3, 6-4 to stretch her winning streak to 20 matches.

February 18, 2021
Australian OpenJapan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Serena Williams in their semifinal match at the Australian Open. (AP Photo)

Naomi Osaka has stopped Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title in the Australian Open semifinals.

Osaka reached her fourth major final by beating Williams 6-3, 6-4 to stretch her winning streak to 20 matches.

Williams grabbed the first two games before Osaka took control with a five-game run.

Osaka broke Williams to begin the second set and was on her way.

Williams’ forehand was off the mark all match and she finished with totals of 24 unforced errors and just 12 winners.

