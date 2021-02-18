Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams in Australian Open SF

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Serena Williams in their semifinal match at the Australian Open. (AP Photo)

Naomi Osaka has stopped Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title in the Australian Open semifinals.

Osaka reached her fourth major final by beating Williams 6-3, 6-4 to stretch her winning streak to 20 matches.

🚨 OSAKA ADVANCES 🚨 She takes down Serena Williams in straight sets to advance to the finals at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/IJ9Xjh7w0l — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2021

Williams grabbed the first two games before Osaka took control with a five-game run.

Osaka broke Williams to begin the second set and was on her way.

Williams’ forehand was off the mark all match and she finished with totals of 24 unforced errors and just 12 winners.