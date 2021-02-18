Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams in Australian Open SF

Updated: February 18, 2021 10:30:01 am
Naomi Osaka has stopped Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title in the Australian Open semifinals.
Osaka reached her fourth major final by beating Williams 6-3, 6-4 to stretch her winning streak to 20 matches.
🚨 OSAKA ADVANCES 🚨
She takes down Serena Williams in straight sets to advance to the finals at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/IJ9Xjh7w0l
— ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2021
Williams grabbed the first two games before Osaka took control with a five-game run.
Osaka broke Williams to begin the second set and was on her way.
We can’t stop watching this warm moment between @naomiosaka & @serenawilliams.
🥺🥺🥺#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/vfrJZWpqwX
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 18, 2021
Williams’ forehand was off the mark all match and she finished with totals of 24 unforced errors and just 12 winners.
