Friday, August 05, 2022

Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury

Djokovic withdrew from the Montreal tournament on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.

By: AP |
Updated: August 5, 2022 7:25:13 pm
the main reason behind it is abdominal injury (Reuters)

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Friday because of the abdominal injury that caused him to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals.

The Spaniard had been 19-0 in Grand Slam matches this year when he decided the injury was too much at Wimbledon. He won the Australian Open and the French Open to increase his major total to a men’s record 22 — one more than Novak Djokovic and two more than Roger Federer.
Nadal is a five-time champion in Montreal.

“I have been practicing for a while now without serving and started with serves four days ago. Everything has been going well. However, yesterday, after my normal practice, I felt a slight bother on my abdominal and today it was still there,” Nadal said in a statement.

“After speaking with my doctor, we prefer to take things in a conservative way and give a few more days before starting to compete.” American player Mackenzie McDonald will replace Nadal in the draw.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 07:25:01 pm

