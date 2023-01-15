Nadal silences Zverev, critics claiming retirement is on the cards

Rafael Nadal is used to the retirement talk. As has been the case before every recent slam, the same chatter of when he is set to hang the tennis racquet up is drummed up again. This time though it was a fellow professional who started the fire.

Alexander Zverev was asked by Eurosport to make predictions for the 2023 season and the German made one bet that received quite a lot of flak from the tennis world.

“Unfortunately, I think Rafa will retire at Roland Garros. I don’t want it to happen, but I think he will have a great tournament, potentially win it and say goodbye,” Zverev said.

"One of the most emotional victories of my tennis career." 🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal reflects on one of the all-time great Australian Open finals. #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/Tm5QQXVHvk — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2023

Later at a press conference ahead of the start of the Australian Open, Nadal was asked about whether Zverev was privy to some retirement information that the rest of the world wasn’t. Nadal stated that while he enjoyed a normal bond with his counterpart, it still wasn’t enough for him to reveal when and where he would retire.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in six months,” Nadal said. “I have a very good relationship with Zverev, but not enough to confess something like that to him. The reality is that I’m here to play tennis, try to have a great 2023, fight for everything that I have struggled throughout my career and I don’t think about my retirement.”

Nadal got irritated a bit later because of the same retirement questions posed towards him. He said that just because the question was being asked of him again and again, didn’t mean that his answer would change any time soon.

“You think about it week after week because that’s how you show me at every press conference. But I will answer the same every time you ask me,” Nadal said.