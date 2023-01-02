scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Rafael Nadal falls to De Minaur at United Cup for second straight loss

The 22-times Grand Slam champion has now won only one of his last seven matches on the ATP tour -- a dead rubber round-robin stage victory over Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals.

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his Group D match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Rafa Nadal suffered his second straight defeat at the United Cup mixed team tournament on Monday, falling to Australia’s Alex de Minaur as concerns about the world number two’s early season form grew ahead of his Australian Open title defence.

Nadal showed glimpses of brilliance during his opening loss by Briton Cameron Norrie following his return to action after an injury-hit 2022 season and he looked set to respond against De Minaur, only to fall again as the Australian won 3-6 6-1 7-5.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion has now won only one of his last seven matches on the ATP tour — a dead rubber round-robin stage victory over Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals.

His other losses have come against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Nadal will next be in action at the season’s first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park starting Jan. 16, giving him time to iron out flaws.

Spain and Australia not being in contention for the next stage of the inaugural $15 million prize money event had dulled the edge of their meeting slightly and De Minaur’s quest for a first win over Nadal looked set to continue as he fell behind.

However, the 23-year-old rallied from a set and a break down to secure the biggest victory of his career as Nadal surrendered his serve in the 11th game and De Minaur closed out the victory to spark emotional scenes and delight the raucous Sydney fans.

Earlier, Taylor Fritz beat Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 while Madison Keys eased past Jule Niemeier 6-2 6-3 as the United States took a 2-0 lead over Germany that was enough set up a clash with Group D winners Britain in the next round.

The winners of each of the two groups from the three venues — Sydney, Perth and Brisbane — compete in the “city finals” on Wednesday to determine who makes the last four.

Advertisement

The fourth semi-finalist will be a runner-up with the best record from their three matches in the event.

In Brisbane, Iga Swiatek stayed perfect in the tournament by battling past Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6(3), as Poland grabbed a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in Group B.

Italy were 2-0 up against Norway after hard-fought wins in Group E in the same city, as Martina Trevisan beat Malene Helgo 7-5 3-6 6-4 and Lorenzo Musetti downed Viktor Durasovic 7-6(7) 6-3. Matteo Berrettini plays Ruud on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Italy can reach the next round if they win the tie, while a defeat will send Brazil through.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Stefanos Tsitsipas drew Greece level at 1-1 in their Group A tie against Belgium in Perth by beating David Goffin 6-3 6-2

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 17:58 IST
Next Story

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced at only Rs 18,700, old bill goes viral

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close