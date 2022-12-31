scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Rafael Nadal displays act of sportsmanship against Cameron Norrie in United Cup match

The match, which was tied 2-2 and 30-30 in the deciding set at that juncture, would ultimately be won by Norrie 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Britain's Cameron Norrie, right, is congratulated by Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning their Group D match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Rafael Nadal displays act of sportsmanship against Cameron Norrie in United Cup match
Rafael Nadal displayed an act of sportsmanship in his United Cup match against Cameron Norrie when he admitted the ball had struck his body while playing a close-range shot that had made it over the net.

The match, which was tied 2-2 and 30-30 in the deciding set at that juncture, would ultimately be won by Norrie 3-6 6-3 6-4. Norrie’s win gave Britain a 1-0 lead over Spain. Norrie failed to win a set in his four previous matches against Nadal.

After the match, faced with a question on whether defeats at this stage in his career left him more determined to play as long as he could or acknowledge that things were getting difficult, Nadal simply said retirement was not on his mind yet.

“I lost my match. That’s it, no? Every time I come to a press conference it seems that I have to retire. So you are very interested on my retirement. I mean, that, for the moment, isn’t the case,” a smiling Nadal told reporters.

“When the day arrives, I’m going to let you know, guys. Don’t keep going (on) with the retirement, because I’m here to keep playing tennis.”

In 2022, Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open to take his career Grand Slam singles total to a leading 22. But foot, rib and abdomen injuries meant he played only four events after Wimbledon in July.

“I can do things better and I need to do it. He (Norrie) played his first match two days ago, that’s an advantage, especially if you win the match the way that he did,” Nadal added.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 16:29 IST
Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
