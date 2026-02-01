Patrick Mouratoglou’s take on Alcaraz’s cramps controversy following Zverev meltdown: ‘If Alcaraz hadn’t received treatment, that would have been the real scandal’

The former coach of Serena Williams and Dimitrov and Rune, reckons just like on-court coaching, the on court treatment rule has no value in practice Zverev because it’s ignored for everyone, so we can't cry foul when the top seeds benefit from that same status quo

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 04:28 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz waits as a medical emergency in the stands of Rod Laver Arena holds up play during Australian Open. (PHOTO: AP)Carlos Alcaraz waits as a medical emergency in the stands of Rod Laver Arena holds up play during Australian Open. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Patrick Mouratoglou says Alexander Zverev’s claims that Carlos Alcaraz received “special treatment” While cramping, has a nuanced argument.

Taking to LinkedIn, after reiterating his thoughts on a podcast, Mouratoglou said tennis needed to consider to get real about Rulebooks. “In the world of professional tennis, there is the Rulebook, and then there is Reality. When reality follows its course, we shouldn’t pretend it’s a scandal. Alexander Zverev suggested that Carlos Alcaraz receives “special treatment,” pointing to how Alcaraz dealt with cramping during their Australian Open semifinal as proof. I see it differently: Unfairness isn’t about what’s on paper; it’s about inconsistent application. If Alcaraz hadn’t received treatment, that would have been the real scandal,” the famous French coach of Serena Williams who went on to coach Grigor Dimitrov and Harold Rune said.

Why? “Because the “rule” on cramping is one of the most misunderstood—and most flexible—areas of the game. Having watched and coached for the last 25 years, I can tell you: players who cramp almost always receive medical attention,” Mouratoglou noted.

On paper, the rules are strict, he added.

No Medical Timeouts (MTO) for cramps: You don’t get the 3-minute grace period reserved for acute injuries. “This is Zverev’s point, and technically, he’s right,” he added. The Changeover Limit, the coach said, was restricted to treatment during 90-second changeovers or 120-second set breaks (maximum two sessions).

“⚠️ But here is the Gray Area” Mouratoglou wrote. “We constantly see chair umpires and physios navigate a very thin line. If a physio “evaluates” a player and determines the condition might be an injury (like Alcaraz’s adductor) rather than “just” a cramp, the MTO is granted,” he noted.

Mouratoglou likeness it to coaching shooshah before it got legalised. “It’s exactly like coaching before it was legalized: Everyone did it, and almost every umpire tolerated it. The only “scandal” was when an official decided to be pushy about applying the letter of the law,” he said.

Denying treatment for cramps is frankly cruel.

Mouratoglou however highlighted that if a rule was repeatedly excused for fair reason, it held no value anymore. “If a rule has no value in practice because it’s ignored for everyone, we can’t cry foul when the top seeds benefit from that same status quo,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

In 2025, ITF allowed on court coaching when both player and sitting coaches were on the same side for a limited time.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
4 ways in which Union Budget addresses US tariffs’ strain
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shows a live screening of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026, in Mumbai.
Foreign travel now cheaper, F&O trading attracts higher tax
Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime.
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
Dhurandhar is a 'sinister' film, says Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal: 'Inciting hate and violence is in its DNA'
Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar "sinister".
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on coconut promotion. Here are the fruit's nutritional benefits
coconut
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News