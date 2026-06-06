Mirra Andreeva defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title

Mirra Andreeva defeated Maja Chwalinska in the French Open final in straight sets to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday. The Russian beat her opponent 6-3 6-2 in a match that lasted almost one and a half hours.
At 19, eighth-ranked Andreeva became the youngest player to win the women’s singles title since Monica Seles was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992. Meanwhile, Chwalinska was attempting to become the first qualifier to capture the Roland Garros title.
Andreeva has been considered a Grand Slam contender since she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the 2023 Madrid Open, when she became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament and made the quarterfinals.
Lately, Andreeva has had to contend with playing under neutral status and without her country’s flag due to the war with Ukraine.
When she beat Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals, her opponent refused to shake her hand, as has been the custom for Ukrainian players facing Russians ever since the war started in 2022.
Andreeva has now gone a step further than her coach, Conchita Martinez, who lost the 2000 French Open final to Mary Pierce.
Andreeva arrived at Saturday’s showpiece as the overwhelming favourite after bulldozing her way through the draw, dropping only 12 games in her last three matches and looking every inch a future Grand Slam champion.
Andreeva, who reached the Roland Garros semi-finals as a 17-year-old two years ago, believes her growing maturity has helped transform her from a precocious talent into a genuine title contender.
The Russian’s relentless baseline power and ability to dictate rallies have overwhelmed opponents throughout the tournament and she has looked increasingly comfortable with the expectations that accompany her rapid rise.
Alexander Zverev plays Flavio Cobolli in the men’s final on Sunday to conclude the wildest Grand Slam in recent memory.
(With agency inputs)