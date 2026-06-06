Mirra Andreeva defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title

Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns during the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Mirra Andreeva defeated Maja Chwalinska in the French Open final in straight sets to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday. The Russian beat her opponent 6-3 6-2 in a match that lasted almost one and a half hours.

At 19, eighth-ranked Andreeva became the youngest player to win the women’s singles title since Monica Seles was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992. Meanwhile, Chwalinska was attempting to become the first qualifier to capture the Roland Garros title.

Andreeva has been considered a Grand Slam contender since she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the 2023 Madrid Open, when she became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament and made the quarterfinals.