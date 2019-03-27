Miami Open: Roberto Bautista Agut beats Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios out; Kontaveit ends Hsieh’s run

A tenacious Roberto Bautista Agut battled back to beat world number one Novak Djokovic 1-6 7-5 6-3 and advance to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Tuesday as the Spaniard claimed his second win over the Serb this year.

Six-times champion Djokovic blasted the 22nd seed off the court in the opening set but Bautista Agut grew more aggressive in the second, stepping in to take his second serves early and baiting his opponent into extended rallies.

The tide turned in Bautista Agut’s favour in the third when, after both players exchanged service breaks, an uncharacteristically sloppy Djokovic sent a backhand wide to fall behind 4-2.

Three games later Bautista Agut smacked a forehand winner down the line to seal the win, which was reminiscent of Bautista Agut’s come-from-behind victory over Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open in January.

“The key of the match was at the beginning of the second set,” Bautista Agut said after his latest victory. “I played more aggressive.”

The loss capped a disappointing trip through the U.S. for Djokovic, who fell in straight sets to Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this month.

The Serb said he would “rethink” how he prepared for the early-season American swing next year.

“I just had way too many things off the court,” he said. “I guess that affected me a little bit on the court.

“I didn’t feel my best health-wise, as well, in Indian Wells and here. You know, still rusty, but, hey, look, you learn that’s life.”

As for Tuesday’s result, Djokovic said he should not have lost.

“Just way too many wasted opportunities,” he said. “This is what happens when you don’t capitalise on them.”

Djokovic was eliminated before an evening rain delay pushed Roger Federer’s match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev back to Wednesday afternoon.

Next up for Bautista Agut is a quarter-final date with defending champion John Isner, who was a 7-6(5) 7-6(3) winner over Britain’s Kyle Edmund earlier in the day.

KYRGIOS IN CONTROVERSY AGAIN

Nick Kyrgios continued to mix the obscene with the sublime as he bowed out of the tournament at the hands of Borna Coric.

The Australian produced perhaps the shot of the tournament, an audacious ‘tweener’ that caught a flat-footed Coric off guard early in his 4-6 6-3 6-2 loss to the 11th seed.

A no-look volley and a casually worked tweener from Nick Kyrgios. This boy have so many tricks at his call and beckon. @MiamiOpen #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/JenTlsOYDT — Yemiojo Samuel (@yemmmyojo) 26 March 2019

Kyrgios was later given a point penalty for an audible obscenity apparently directed at a spectator that put him down a double break in the third.

Kyrgios said he did not regret having a go at the spectator.

“I’m playing for two hours and 20 minutes, and a guy yells at me, like ‘play some tennis’,” Kyrgios explained.

“I’m not going to take it… Probably not needed, but at that time, when you’re competing and in the heat of the moment, it’s probably not what you want to hear.

“If I swear or something, then I’ll lose the point. That’s why I didn’t argue it. I just walked to my chair.”

Kyrgios has made headlines all week in Miami for his controversial underhanded serves, a verbal spat with another spectator who was heckling him, and for firing off an expletive-laden rant at an umpire during a doubles match.

Up next for Coric will be a clash with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat Georgian 17th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6(4) 6-4 to become the first qualifier to reach the last eight in Miami since Guillermo Canas in 2007.

Big-serving Isner fired down 17 aces and won 81 percent of his first-serve points to reach the quarter-finals without dropping a set through three matches in Miami.

Kontaveit ends giant killer Hsieh’s Miami run

Anett Kontaveit brought Taiwan giant killer Hsieh Su-wei’s Miami Open run to a dramatic end with a 3-6 6-2 7-5 comeback win on Tuesday to become the first player through to the semi-finals.

The 33-year-old Hsieh, having beaten Japan’s world number one Naomi Osaka in the third round and 13th seed Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth, looked poised to add the 21st-seeded Estonian to her list by racing to a 4-0 lead in the third set.

But Kontaveit, 10 years her junior, took a page from the Taiwanese player’s own playbook and dug in.

“I was so close to being out of there so many times,” Kontaveit told reporters. “I just tried to keep fighting and trying to stay in there and try and still be aggressive somehow.

“I was trying to think more about what I have to do than about the score.”

In her third round win over Osaka, 27th seed Hsieh rallied from a set and break down but this time the tables were turned.

Kontaveit bravely battled back to get on level terms and, with Hsieh serving at 6-5 to force a tiebreak, moved in for the kill, breaking the tiring Taiwanese to clinch a stirring win.

“Today probably wasn’t the best match that I have ever played but I’m so happy to be through that,” said Kontaveit. “I feel like I fought really well and I never gave up.

“I’m really, really happy with the improvements I’m making and being more positive with myself, whatever the score is, and all these little things that are getting better.”

The Estonian awaits the winner of the match between third-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova and Australian 12th seed Ashleigh Barty.