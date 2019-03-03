Toggle Menu
China’s Wang Yafan wins Mexico Open for first WTA Tour titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/mexico-open-acapulco-tennis-results-final-winner-5608763/

China’s Wang Yafan wins Mexico Open for first WTA Tour title

China's Wang Yafan won the Mexico Open for her first WTA Tour title, beat fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

China's Wang Yafan celebrates winning the Acapulco Open with the trophy REUTERS
China’s Wang Yafan celebrates winning the Acapulco Open with the trophy REUTERS

China’s Wang Yafan won the Mexico Open on Saturday night for her first WTA Tour title, beat fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

The 24-year-Wang, ranked 65th in the world, overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the second set.

“This is my first time in Acapulco, and I really like it here,” Wang told the crowd. “It was an amazing week. This is a good tournament and everything is very nice.”

In the men’s final, second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

Advertising

In women’s doubles, Victoria Azarenka won a title for the first time since giving birth to son Leo in December 2016, teaming with Zheng Saisai to beat third-seeded Guiiana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1, 6-2.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Was an honour to wear West Indies crest and entertain people, says Chris Gayle
2 Chris Gayle blasts West indies to victory after England collapse
3 Robert Lewandowski ties Bundesliga record for goals by foreigner