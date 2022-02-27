scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

Mexican Open: Nadal beats Norrie in Acapulco for 91st career title

Rafael Nadal said earlier in the week that he's not very aware of his career statistics

By: AP |
February 27, 2022 12:06:37 pm
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal said earlier in the week that he wasn’t aware of his career statistics. Now, he might want to have a look at them.

The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Cameron Norris 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Mexican Open and extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0 as he won his 91st ATP title.

Nadal, who won his third title in 2022, including the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam singles title, is three victories from tying Ivan Lendl’s total of 94 for third place for most championships in the Open Era. Jimmy Connors leads with 109 and Roger Federer has 103.

The Spaniard won for the fourth time in Acapulco (2005, 2013 and 2020) where he is a fan favorite. Norrie, who was on an eight-game winning streak, was trying to become the first British man to win the Mexican Open in its 29-year history.

At the start of the match, Nadal had a break in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead and went on to in the first set in 51 minutes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the second set, Nadal had a break in the first game, but Norrie returned it and appeared to be back into the match, but the Spaniard added breaks in the fifth and seventh games to take home the trophy

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In the doubles final, Feliciano Lopez and Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-5, 6-4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Kishan, Iyer sizzle in India’s crushing 62-run win
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 27: Latest News