‘Alienate serial predators’: Mahesh Bhupathi stands in support of sexual harassment survivors

Mahesh Bhupathi. (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Natkar)

Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi Friday came out in support of the sexual harassment survivors and urged people to stop engaging with those who have been accused in the #MeToo movement. In a post on Twitter, the 44-year-old said “serial predators” should be alienated. Expressing his concerns, Bhupati said, “As women around the country continue to share their horrific stories, most people in a position of power– influencers, as they are popularly called- have chosen to stay silent on the matter.”

Bhupathi wrote that he was guilty of remaining silent until now. He added that Suhel Seth, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment has been with “every famous and powerful person in the country, yet no one has felt the need to say anything about his behaviour. People in the know tell me the reason for this.”

The former tennis player also wrote, “to all those who are in a position of influence through their massive social platforms, I have a simple appeal. Stop engaging. Alienate these “serial predators”. Show them that while the law and investigative agencies will take their course, society should– and will– reject them. The stance needs to crystal clear– guilty unless proven innocent.”

Bhupathi became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam tournament in 1997 with Rika Hiraki. He also won the Australia Open Mixed doubles in 2006, joining the elite group of eight tennis players who have achieved a career Grand Slam in mixed dubles.

