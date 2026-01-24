Heat scale touching five, cramps and some extra coffee: How Australian Open stars are coping amid sweltering heat

On a day when Novak Djokovic faced Botic van de Zandschulp in the men’s third-round match, the Australian Open saw several matches postponed as the heat scale reached five during the contest between world number one Jannik Sinner and world number 85 Eliot Spizzirri.

With over 100,000 fans expected to attend, Saturday saw matches suspended temporarily on outside courts, and organisers issued warnings for players and spectators to take care in the sweltering heat. Sinner battled back to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Spizzirri, despite trailing 1-3 in the third set. The match began with a heat scale of 3.4, but Sinner benefited from a heat break when the scale reached five while he was still trailing in the third set. He returned to the court and advanced to the fourth round.

“It was hot today. I started to cramp a little in the third set, which gradually went away. I know my body better now with a bit of experience and try to handle situations better. I got lucky today with the heat rule. When they close the roof, it takes a little time, so I tried to loosen up. I also adjusted how I played certain points, which helped,” Sinner said after the match.

The seventh day of the championship saw matches postponed as temperatures were expected to exceed 36°C in the afternoon. With the heat rules in place, players like sixth seed Jessica Pegula started her match half an hour earlier than scheduled. The world number six faced Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva at Margaret Court Arena and won 6-3, 6-2 in 66 minutes.

Pegula commented on the challenging conditions: “Nice to be first on court and not have a super long match. The heat could zap you pretty quickly.” On the earlier start, she added, “It sounds funny, but 30 minutes feels so much earlier. Everyone panics a little thinking, ‘Oh my god, we have to be there early.’ But it was nice to be first and not have to push myself too hard in the heat.

In another match, world number four Amanda Anisimova defeated compatriot Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-4 in the third round. Wrapped in an ice towel post-match, she said, “Super-hot today. The conditions were really tough, so I’m just happy to get through. It’s important to keep fueling and stay calm, not wasting energy on emotions.”

Women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka also spoke about the heat and necessary adjustments: “The weather being crazy means a lot of adjustment on the strings and in your approach. It’s like a rollercoaster. We’ll see who adjusts better in the coming days.”

With the Australian weather department predicting temperatures exceeding 40°C next week, Australian Open authorities have implemented strict heat rules. Matches start 30 minutes earlier than scheduled when the heat scale—ranging from 1 to 5—indicates extreme conditions. The scale considers air temperature, radiant heat, wind speed, and humidity, and officials can delay or suspend matches if thresholds are exceeded.

The organisers also revised rules for ball boys and girls, reducing rotations to 45 minutes with 90-minute breaks between shifts. Additionally, 46 water refill stations, 56 misting fans, two high-powered typhoon misters, and hydration stations at every entrance were provided, along with 9,000 square meters of additional shade. “Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s°C by midday and peak in the late afternoon. Everyone at the AO should prepare for the heat and take advantage of the increased shade and cooling areas across the site,” the Australian Open stated.