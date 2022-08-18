scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Meet Borna Coric, the Nadal fan, who spoiled his idol’s return from six-week injury layoff

The Croat now owns a 3-2 head-to-head record against 22-times Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal.

By: Sports Desk |
August 18, 2022 10:26:01 am
Borna Coric (CRO) reacts to a point against Rafael Nadal (ESP) during the Western & Southern Open. (USA TODAY)

Not many tennis players have a wood over Rafael Nadal, the winner of a men’s record 22 Grand Slam championships.

Meet Borna Coric, a childhood Nadal fan who now owns a 3-2 head-to-head record against the Spaniard.

On Wednesday night in the Western & Southern Open, Borna Coric spoiled Rafael Nadal’s return from a six-week layoff, beating the Spanish star 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

Apart from Coric, there are only three tennis players who have a better head-to-head record against Rafael Nadal, a minimum of four matches. The players are Dominik Hrbaty, Nikolay Davydenko, and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, who hadn’t played since July 6 after an abdominal tear forced him to withdraw from a semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, showed no signs of the injury that mostly plagued his serve. He reached 121 mph with one serve and needed several awkward body movements to return some of Coric’s shots.

On the other hand, Borna Coric too is making a comeback from a shoulder injury.

“It was very very special,” Coric said. “I’ve been out the last two years injured. I didn’t play on the big stage.

“I was looking forward to playing this match. It was all kind of crazy I would say.”

Advertisement

Coric had defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(2), 6-3 in the opening round.

When Coric stunned his idol in Basel

In his first ATP 500 event in October, 2014, playing in the of Swiss Indoors Basel, the Croatian stood across the net from his idol, Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals. It was a dream for Coric just to face Nadal. The teen did much more than that, defeating the Spaniard 6-2, 7-6(4).

“It was a full stadium for our quarter-final. I remember I was just enjoying it. I was super happy. I was like a kid in a candy store,” Coric told ATPTour.com.

“It just felt good. I was in the moment, I was living my dream.”

Injury halted a promising career

Advertisement

In 2014, Boran Coric was the youngest player in the Top 100 of the year-end ATP Rankings. The next year, he was the youngest player to make it into Top 50. He earned nine victories against Top 5 opponents and climbed to a career-high World No. 12.

But then came a setback, in May 2021, he underwent shoulder surgery and missed more than a year.

The Comeback

It took Coric longer than expected to return to the court, and this season he made his comeback in March at the BNP Paribas Open. The Croatian has tallied a 5-8 tour-level record and competed in four ATP Challenger Tour events, winning one in Italy.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The 25-year-old, who is now ranked 152, is eager to get his form back. Before the clash against Nadal, he said: “I will play without any pressure. I just get to enjoy it even more now because I didn’t have those kinds of matches and the competition in the past two years and I did miss that. I just get to enjoy it even more than when I was 17 or 18,” Coric said.

“Since I was out now playing Challengers and all that, I just get to enjoy it even more now.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
Advertisement

It is not just the tennis Coric needs to worry about. “I’m going to need to think about my shoulder until the end of my career, so I didn’t stop thinking about it,” he admitted.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 10:26:01 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 18: Latest News