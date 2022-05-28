scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Medvedev gets another straight-set win

The reigning U.S. Open champion, who is seeded second in Paris, advanced Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic.

By: AP |
May 28, 2022 8:11:24 pm
Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The first four times Daniil Medvedev played at the French Open, he left without winning a match.

Now he is into the fourth round for the second straight year.

The reigning U.S. Open champion, who is seeded second in Paris, advanced Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 26-year-old Russian has not dropped a set through three matches this week. He faces 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic or 37-year-old French wild-card entry Gilles Simon next.

Jannik Sinner saved 11 — yes, 11! — set points in the second set on the way to beating Mackie McDonald 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the third round at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded Sinner was treated by a trainer for an issue with his left leg.

Sinner is a 20-year-old from Italy who has made it to Week 2 in all three of his trips to the French Open. He wound up losing to Rafael Nadal in both 2020 and 2021.

McDonald is a Californian who is No. 60 in the ATP rankings and was playing in the third round in Paris for the first time. He fell to 1-16 against opponents ranked in the top 15.

Sinner’s next opponent is No. 7 Andrey Rublev, who needed four match points to get past Cristian Garin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (11).

