Thursday, January 20, 2022
Medvedev foils Kyrgios, fires shots at crowd in Australian Open

Medvedev had to work hard for his win over Kyrgios, who worked up the fans in Rod Laver Arena like a crowd at a soccer match.

By: AP |
Updated: January 20, 2022 5:49:46 pm
Daniil MedvedevDaniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (AP Photo)

Daniil Medvedev has overcome Nick Kyrgios and all his tricks and the constant noise of a boisterous crowd to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

Second-seeded Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year and was runner-up in Australia, is the highest-ranked player in the tournament after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

He had to work hard for his 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 115-ranked Kyrgios, who worked up the fans in Rod Laver Arena like a crowd at a soccer match.

Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open two days after posting his first win at the season-opening tennis Grand Slam tournament in five years.

The former No. 1-ranked Murray lost to 120th-ranked Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

Murray only lost five games in a best-of-five-set Davis Cup encounter against Daniel in their only previous encounter, and he had never lost to anyone ranked above No. 91 at a major tournament.

But Daniel, a 28-year-old qualifier from Japan, broke in the ninth game of the third set to take a 5-4 lead and then served it out to advance to the third round of a major for the first time.

The 34-year-old Murray, a five-time runner-up in Australia, was playing on a wild-card entry.

His win over 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round was his first at the Australian Open since 2017. Injuries and illness kept him out in 2018 (hip), 2020 (pelvis) and 2021 (COVID-19), and he lost a five-setter in the first round in 2019, which many thought might have been his last in Australia.

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez in a match featuring two former junior world No. 1 players.

French Open runner-up Tsitsipas was a semifinalist at the Australian Open last year and has now reached the third round at Melbourne Park for the fourth straight year.

Tsitsipas said the 21-year-old, No. 88-ranked Baez has “one of the biggest forehands” he’s faced and he was glad he “overcame that obstacle.”

He will next play either No. 26 Grigor Dimitrov or Benoit Paire.

X