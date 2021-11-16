scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Medvedev beats Zverev and edges closer to ATP Finals semis

By: AP |
November 16, 2021 10:24:46 pm
ATP FinalsRussia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after a winning point as he plays Germany's Alexander Zverev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev inched closer to the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Turin.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title, took just over 2 1/2 hours to beat Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6) and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins.

He leads Red Group and will be guaranteed a place in the final four if first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz beats local favorite Matteo Berrettini later Tuesday.

Berrettini retired against Zverev on Sunday with an apparent abdominal injury and, if he isn’t fit enough, could be replaced by Jannik Sinner, another Italian, who is the first alternate.

Helped by fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour, Medvedev served 14 aces and Zverev 18.

Medvedev was in a fight from the start, fending off three break points in his opening two service games but also breaking Zverev to take a 3-0 lead. The world No. 2 went on to win the opening set with a delightful backhand down the line.

Victory looked in good time in the second set as Medvedev dropped only two points in his first five service games. But Zverev held on and saved three break points to force the tiebreaker which the German won.

In the deciding set, Medvedev had to save a break point to prevent Zverev from serving for the match, and he won the tiebreaker on his third match point when Zverev netted a backhand.

