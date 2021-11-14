scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Medvedev beats Hurkacz in opening match of ATP Finals

Medvedev served 15 aces and didn’t face a single break point against the seventh-seeded Hurkacz, who beat him in five sets at Wimbledon this year.

By: AP |
November 14, 2021 9:54:05 pm
Medvedev, ATP FinalsDanil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball to Hubert Hurkaz of Poland during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Strong serving and consistent baseline play propelled U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.

Medvedev, the defending champion at the year-end tournament for the top eight players, served 15 aces and didn’t face a single break point against the seventh-seeded Hurkacz, who beat him in five sets at Wimbledon this year.

The victory gave Medvedev an early advantage in the Red Group, which also features 2018 champion Alexander Zverev and local hope Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who play later in the first edition of the event in Turin — after 12 years in London.

In the Green Group of the round-robin format, top-ranked Novak Djokovic opens against eighth-seeded Casper Ruud on Monday, then fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

With both players serving well inside the Pala Alpitour, neither Medvedev nor Hurkacz produced a break point in the first set, when Hurkacz’s strong net play proved the difference in the tiebreaker.

Medvedev responded with an early break in the second set then broke again in the first game of the third as he methodically wore Hurkacz down.

