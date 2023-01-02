scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA. "I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got."

Former tennis player Martina Navratilova in the royal box ahead of the women's singles final between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (File/Reuters)
Listen to this article
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former world number one tennis player Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech–American is considered among one the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA. “I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Czech-born Navratilova, who became a U.S. citizen in 1981, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022

Navratilova added that the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis are good, with treatments to begin next week.

The cancer was first discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.

“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Forth Worth,” said Navratilova’s representative Mary Greenham. “When it didn’t do down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer.

Advertisement

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

“Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”

Greenham said that Navratilova, who now works as tennis presenter on television and radio, will not travel to Melbourne for the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open but hopes to contribute to the broadcasts remotely.

Advertisement

“Martina won’t be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to join in from time to time by Zoom,” said Greenham.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 21:06 IST
Next Story

Zomato Co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar resigns

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close