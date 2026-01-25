‘Marry my sister-in-law’: Carlos Alcaraz gets propositioned thrice by fans at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Tommy Paul during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (AP Photo)

Carlos Alcaraz may not have won an Australian Open title yet in his career, but he seems to have won plenty of hearts at Melbourne Park. A now-viral clip shared by the Instagram handle of the Australian Open showed fans propositioning the Spaniard thrice in the span of a few seconds while he was out on the court attempting to complete a career Grand Slam at the age of 22.

On Sunday, top-ranked Alcaraz defeated 19th seed Tommy Paul with a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 7-5 scoreline to enter his maiden quarter-finals at the Australian Open. The man standing in front of him in the quarters will be local favorite Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 10 Alexander Bublik. If the Spaniard manages to win, it will be his first foray into the semis at Melbourne Park.