‘Marry my sister-in-law’: Carlos Alcaraz gets propositioned thrice by fans at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz may not have won an Australian Open title yet in his career, but he seems to have won plenty of hearts at Melbourne Park. A now-viral clip shared by the Instagram handle of the Australian Open showed fans propositioning the Spaniard thrice in the span of a few seconds while he was out on the court attempting to complete a career Grand Slam at the age of 22.
On Sunday, top-ranked Alcaraz defeated 19th seed Tommy Paul with a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 7-5 scoreline to enter his maiden quarter-finals at the Australian Open. The man standing in front of him in the quarters will be local favorite Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 10 Alexander Bublik. If the Spaniard manages to win, it will be his first foray into the semis at Melbourne Park.
It’s unlikely that the local fans will be behind Alcaraz for the quarter-finals at least with Alex de Minaur being the fan favourite. But fans did make their love for the Spaniard apparent in previous rounds.
The clip on Instagram posted by Australian Open shows fans propositioning Alcaraz. First, a fan shouts “Marry my daughter”. As laughs ring out, another fan raises the bar with a far more audacious proposition: “Marry my sister-in-law”. Finally, a fan yells “Marry me”.
After finishing off the match in 2 hours and 44 minutes, Alcaraz did a little dance move on the court to entertain the crowd.
The Spaniard also addressed questions about his serve, which Novak Djokovic has jokingly said was copied from his own serve.
The 24-time major winner Djokovic had joked earlier in the tournament that he’d sent Alcaraz a message asking for a copyright fee. When Alcaraz was asked about it in an on-court TV interview on Rod Laver Arena, he played along.
“Yeah. I heard that. I have the contract over there, but I haven’t seen him yet!” the Spaniard said of his exchange with Djokovic.
Expanding on the theme, he said when videos of the service motion emerged in the pre-season he checked on his phone and had a message from Djokovic which, more or less, said: “Alright, you have to pay!”
