Friday, June 22, 2018
Marin Cilic eases past Sam Querrey to reach Queen’s Club semis

op-seeded Marin Cilic eased into the Queen's Club semifinals when he beat 2010 champion Sam Querrey 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Friday.

By: AP | Updated: June 22, 2018 9:35:52 pm
Marin Cilic hit 10 aces and dropped only three points on his first serve against Querrey. (Source: AP)
Top-seeded Marin Cilic eased into the Queen’s Club semifinals when he beat 2010 champion Sam Querrey 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Friday. Cilic will face Nick Kyrgios, who eliminated defending champion Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

The Croatian hit 10 aces and dropped only three points on his first serve against Querrey. He didn’t give the American a break point chance, and broke him twice.

Cilic improved to 6-0 against Querrey, including three wins at Wimbledon, one of them last year in the semifinals.

Kyrgios, who has beaten Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund this week, has momentum against Lopez, having also got the better of the Spaniard last week in the Stuttgart quarterfinals.

He served 32 aces again, as he did in beating Edmund on Thursday, matching his personal best.

