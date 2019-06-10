Maria Sharapova to return at Mallorca Open after shoulder injury

Toggle Menu
Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week's Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.

Russia's Maria Sharapova waves to spectators at her match against Britain's Harriet Dart at the Australian Open
Maria Sharapova has won five Grand Slams till now. (Source: Reuters)

The Mallorca Open says the former No. 1 has accepted a wild-card invitation.

The 32-year-old Sharapova hasn’t played since her ailing shoulder forced her to withdraw from the St. Petersburg Open in January. In February, she underwent what she called a “small procedure” in hopes of dealing with the issue that had been causing her pain since last year.

Sharapova will be joined by 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep at the French Open and reached the semifinals.

The Mallorca Open is run by Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal.

