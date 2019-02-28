Toggle Menu
Maria Sharapova pulls out of Miami Open after shoulder procedure

Maria Sharapova said she's struggled since last summer with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. She tried unsuccessfully to solve the problem with exercise.

Maria Sharapova won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 29th. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Maria Sharapova says she has undergone a “small procedure” on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month’s Miami Open.

Sharapova said she’s struggled since last summer with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear.

She tried unsuccessfully to solve the problem with exercise.

“Although this has been a very long process, I am incredibly committed to getting back strong, and more importantly without the pain I was playing with at the beginning of this year,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The five-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since pulling out of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, in late January after winning her first-round match.

She won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 29th.

