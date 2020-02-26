‘Tennis – I’m saying goodbye’: Maria Sharapova retires at 32

Maria Sharapova on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis. (REUTERS/File Photo) Maria Sharapova on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Five-times Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis.

The former world No 1 has been struggling for form, mainly due to her shoulder injury and it also led to a massive dip in the rankings.

In an emotional essay on vanityfair.com, Sharapova, 32, wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?”

“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye.”

