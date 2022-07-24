scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

India’s Manish Sureshkumar wins ITF Colombo title, Vaidehi Chaudhari loses in Monastir final

Sureshkumar defeated top seed Quentin Foillot to prevail in the Sri Lankan capital, while Chaudhari fell short to Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho in Tunisia.

By: Express News Service
July 24, 2022 9:02:39 pm
Manish Sureshkumar (L) and Vaidehi Chaudhari. (File)

India’s Manish Sureshkumar toppled top seed Quentin Folliot to win the $15,000 ITF claycourt tournament in Colombo on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was part of a strong contingent of Indian players taking part in the tournament in the Sri Lankan capital, even as conflicts between the military and protestors rage on in the city.

Sureshkumar put in a dominant 6-4, 6-0 display to beat the Frenchman in the final, after navigating a few tricky encounters in the draw well. The Indian needed three sets against compatriot Siddhant Banthia in the first round, before cruising his way to the semifinal where he defeated second-seeded Ukrainian Eric Vanshelboim in three sets.

The title is Sureshkumar’s third at ITF level. Previously, he won a Futures event in Sri Lanka back in 2018, and the $15,000 event held in Indore last year.

Vaidehi falls short in Tunisia

India’s Vaidehi Chaudhari lost a hard-fought final against Priska Madelyn Nugroho in the final of the $15,000 ITF Tournament held in Montasir, Tunisia on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, seeded second like Sureshkumar, reached the third final of her career but remained winless as she bowed out 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 to the Indonesian. Chaudhari battled past eighth seed Sijia Wei in the quarters in three sets, and prevailed 6-3 7-6(11)  in the semifinal over seventh seed Dayeon Back to book her place in the summit clash, but ultimately fell short.

Chaudhari also reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the recently held ITF $25,000 tournaments in Gurugram, where she defeated India No.1 Ankita Raina.

