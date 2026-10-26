‘Where are the players?’ cries Bhupathi after throwing hat in AITA election ring

Indian tennis is currently at “ground zero”, Mahesh Bhupathi believes; he feels the only way is up.

Targeting player development, the former doubles world No.1 has filed a nomination for the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election.

Bhupathi is one of eight candidates — the list also includes Sania Mirza — seeking representation in the general body and executive committee. He says he is not looking for an out-and-out administrative role, but wishes to use his experience to set things right.

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“It is an opportunity for those who have lived the process to get into the system, to give advice in the right direction. I know what it takes and where the system needs to change,” Bhupathi tells The Indian Express. He refuses to elaborate, at least until the election scheduled for November 7.