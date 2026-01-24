Australian Open | From Podcast co-hosts to face-off: How defending champion Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula are raring for another show-off 

Sunday’s fourth round match between Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula will be the fourth time that the duo will be facing each other with Keys leading 2-1 in head-to-head battles 

google-preferred-btn
US tennis players Madison Keys and Jesscia Pegula in action. (PHOTO: Reuters)US tennis players Madison Keys and Jesscia Pegula in action. (PHOTO: Reuters)

When defending champion Madison Keys and 2024 US Open runner-up and world number six Jessica Pegula face each other in the women’s singles fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday, the duo will not only compete on court but will also be remembering the times they spent together hosting a tennis podcast. The duo currently act as co-hosts of The Player’s Box podcast along with fellow American players Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk, and world number six Pegula shared how there could be a trash-talk segment in the podcast before the two face each other to seal a quarter-final berth at the Australian Open.

“We’ll see what kind of segments we can come up with—it could be a trash-talk segment before we play. It’s funny, but we’re so used to playing and being around each other, it’s not that big of a deal,” Pegula said after her 6-3, 6-2 win over Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva in the third round on Saturday.

World number ten Keys scored a 6-3, 6-3 win over former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to set up the fourth-round clash against Pegula. The duo have faced each other thrice till now, with Sunday’s clash being the fourth such meeting between the two. Keys leads the record 2-1, with her 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win over Pegula in the Adelaide International in January 2025 being her latest win over Pegula. The duo faced each other for the second time in the US Open round of 16, where Keys scored a 6-1, 6-3 win. Keys spoke about the bond shared between the two and how they are back to being friends once the match is over. “We could literally be friends and laughing ’til the moment we walk on the court. Then in that moment, we both want to win and we both are competitors. We’re going to do whatever we can to get the win. The moment it’s over, you’re back to being friends. I think those are one of those things that I actually really love about tennis, because it’s taught a lot of us how to just kind of manage our friendships and relationships and be able to genuinely love each other and be close and all of that, but also still be really competitive,” Keys said post her match.

Keys’ win at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday meant that the 30-year-old extended her unbeaten Australian Open record to ten wins. The American now has 125 wins at Grand Slam events, and her record is only second to Venus Williams’s record of 127 wins among active players. Pegula, who reached the 2024 US Open final before losing to Aryna Sabalenka, shared how she is looking forward to the match against Keys and how she is excited for the challenge. “She plays very well down here. Obviously we know that. She’s the defending champion. I think she’s kind of embracing that and has been playing some pretty good matches as well. Pretty straightforward. It will be interesting. I think I need to kind of go back to the drawing board and look at some things I need to change. The last few times I’ve played her, I feel like I just—she played well, I think, in Adelaide last year. I do feel like I’m doing some things better this year, you know, in the last six months, where hopefully I can use those tools, and it will help me when I play her in a couple days. I kind of need to figure out some things that I need to do differently against her, because I’ve lost the last couple times. She’s the type of player, when she’s on, she can beat anybody. We know that. I’m just going to have to use some of the tools I think that I’ve gotten better at, and hopefully they work. We’ll see. But I’m excited for the challenge to kind of hopefully turn that around a little bit,” shared Pegula.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
‘Tu chinta na kar’: Yuvraj Singh told Reetinder Sodhi before hitting 5 sixes against Australia
Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Yuvraj Singh during their junior days. (Special Arrangement)
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
No ink signature, no official seal: Why India’s Law Ministry refused to deliver US SEC summons to Adani
The refusal led the SEC to seek permission from a New York court to serve the summons electronically, bypassing standard international procedures.
From Cambodia’s cyber dens to village in Bihar’s Bhojpur: The 20,000 calls that told a story
An illegal SIM-box setup operating from a rural Bihar house allegedly rerouted international calls for cyber fraud syndicates based in Southeast Asia.
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Brooklyn Beckham
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Carney
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
'No matter how many books I read...': Hrithik Roshan gets candid about his never-ending obsession with 'Bollywood biceps'
Hrithik Roshan flaunts his biceps
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News