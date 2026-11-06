Why Maaya’s quarterfinal run at Chennai Open offers a glimpse of what’s ahead

At Lagos last month, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi overcame a 0-5 first-set deficit against top seed Justina Mikulskyte in the first round. She went on to claim the title.

Maaya then rallied from 2-5 down in the third set versus world No. 115 Katarzyna Kawa in her Chennai Open opener. Three days later, having already made history, the 17-year-old again found her back against the wall. There was no escape this time.

United States’ Robin Montgomery was too composed, too consistent to let the lead slip. And so Maaya’s memorable campaign culminated with a 3-6, 3-6 defeat in the quarter-finals.

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Memorable, for she ended a 15-year wait in Indian women’s tennis — Sania Mirza was the last player from the country to reach the singles last eight of a WTA Tour-level tournament. Indian-American Shikha Uberoi is the only other one to have done that, back in 2005. Maaya beat Poland’s Weronika Falkowska in the Round of 16 to emulate Sania and Shikha. It was only her second WTA Tour main-draw win.