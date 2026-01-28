Novak Djokovic gets huge slice of luck in Australian Open quarterfinal: ‘Was on my way home tonight but…’

Aus Open 2026: Opponent Lorenzo Musetti retires from a 2-0 sets lead with freak injury; Djokovic reaches final four in Melbourne without winning a set since the third round.

Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic entered the semi-finals after Lorenzo Musetti retired injured in the third set. (AP Photo)Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic entered the semi-finals after Lorenzo Musetti retired injured in the third set. (AP Photo)

Outplayed for the better part of two hours and looking both physically and mentally jaded, Novak Djokovic took the microphone after becoming the oldest player to reach the Australian Open semifinals in 60 years and acknowledged just how lucky he got.

His opponent, the Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti, had his number throughout the sultry evening on Melbourne Park, popping big backhands and playing attack-first tennis with perfect point construction. He had deservedly gone into a two-set lead before inexplicably suffering a groin injury out of nowhere.

There had been neither any excessive jerks nor a bad fall but Musetti instantly felt something at the start of the third set. The trainer was called and he received intense treatment, but his expression told the tale. After trying to carry on, the Italian eventually threw in the towel to lose 6-3, 6-4, 1–3 RET and hand Djokovic a place in the final four.

“Don’t know what to say except that I feel sorry for him. He was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight,” Djokovic said during his on-court interview after the win. “But these kind of things happen in sport. It happened to me a few times.”

The 24-time Major winner commiserated with his opponent further: “Being in quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up and being in full control. I mean, so unfortunate. I don’t know what else to say. I wish him a speedy recovery and he should’ve been the winner today, no doubt.”

Djokovic expressed some gratitude for his fortune in Melbourne Park this year, where he will play Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in the semifinal. Not only was the Serb being outplayed on Wednesday, but he also received a walkover in the fourth round, meaning he will go into Friday’s semifinal without winning a single set in the second week of the Major. “I will double my prayers tonight,” he said.

The scenes were reminiscent of last year’s Wimbledon, when Jannik Sinner received a huge slice of luck in the fourth round, as Grigor Dimitrov retired from a two-set lead with an injury. Sinner went on to win the title. Is this the sort of luck Djokovic needed to win his record-extending 25th?

 

