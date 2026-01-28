Novak Djokovic gets huge slice of luck in Australian Open quarterfinal: ‘Was on my way home tonight but…’

Outplayed for the better part of two hours and looking both physically and mentally jaded, Novak Djokovic took the microphone after becoming the oldest player to reach the Australian Open semifinals in 60 years and acknowledged just how lucky he got.

His opponent, the Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti, had his number throughout the sultry evening on Melbourne Park, popping big backhands and playing attack-first tennis with perfect point construction. He had deservedly gone into a two-set lead before inexplicably suffering a groin injury out of nowhere.

There had been neither any excessive jerks nor a bad fall but Musetti instantly felt something at the start of the third set. The trainer was called and he received intense treatment, but his expression told the tale. After trying to carry on, the Italian eventually threw in the towel to lose 6-3, 6-4, 1–3 RET and hand Djokovic a place in the final four.