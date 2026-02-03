Low revenue share, no say in governance, ignoring player health and welfare: Why are the top men and women tennis stars feeling aggrieved

Carlos Alcaraz, right, and Jannik Sinner, left, meet at the net after an exhibition tennis match in Incheon, South Korea earlier this month. (Yonhap via AP)

Share of the revenue and player welfare have long been a bone of contention in tennis and the world’s top ten men and women players have rejected an offer from three of the four Grand Slams to settle the dispute.

The French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open had offered to set up a player council to give them a greater say in the running of these marquee tournaments, but as The Guardian reported, the proposal was turned down.

“Before committing to another meeting, it would be more productive for the Grand Slams to provide substantive responses, individually or collectively, to the specific proposals the players have put forward regarding prize money at a fair share of grand slam revenues, and player health, welfare, and benefits contributions,” the letter sent to the organisers of the three Majors states.