‘Long live Russia!’: Novak Djokovic’s father filmed chanting pro-Putin slogans

Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdan Djokovic, was filmed posing with a Russian flag that had Vladimir Putin’s face on it outside the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday night.

The incident took place after Djokovic defeated No. 5 seed Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to extend his winning streak at Melbourne Park to 26 matches, tied with Andre Agassi for the longest run by a man there in the Open era, which dates to 1968.

A video posted on Youtube shows Srdan posing alongside the flag with a man holding a Russian flag with Putin’s face on it and wearing a t-shirt bearing the notorious Z symbol, an emblem of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine used around the world.

As he leaves, Srdan can be heard saying to the man “zivejli Russiyani”, an apparent show of support for the Russian cause. “Zivejli” is a Serbocroat word meaning “cheers” while “Russiyani” refers to Russian citizens, and the phrase that is translated by the channel as “long live the Russians”.

“A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted. … Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt,” Tennis Australian said in a statement.

Триколор, Путін і символ Z. На трибунах та біля арени Australian Open знову рашистські символи 😡😡😡 Хоча їх заборонили ще після першого інциденту.#russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/yKE1AwjgrS — Tribuna.com Україна (@tribunaua) January 25, 2023

“We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.”

Four people were kicked out of the Australian Open after displaying Russian flags — which have been banned from Melbourne Park — and threatening security guards, police and Tennis Australia said Thursday.

👀 And just like that … we believe this is the 1st display of the Z symbol of Russia’s war on Ukraine at the international tennis tournament. 🤔 Looks like he was hiding it under the white t-shirt huh? pic.twitter.com/iG6Z0wtdkq — Ukrainian Tennis • BTU (@ukrtennis_eng) January 25, 2023

Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand Vasyl Myroshnychenko expressed his disgust at their behaviour today.

It’s a full package. Among the Serbian flags, there is: a Russian flag, Putin, Z-symbol, so-called Donetsk People’s Republic flag. It’s such a disgrace…@TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen https://t.co/wZoZontcEj — Vasyl Myroshnychenko (@AmbVasyl) January 25, 2023

“It’s a full package. Among the Serbian flags, there is a Russian flag, Putin, Z-symbol, so calle

d Donetsk People Republic flag. It’s such a disgrace,” he wrote onn Twitter.

On January 17, the second day of the Australian Open, flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from Melbourne Park after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators the day before.

Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at Melbourne Park. But Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago, saying the flags were causing disruption.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred last year from competing in various sports events, including the men’s World Cup in soccer and Wimbledon, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup in tennis, because of the war in Ukraine. Russia invaded, with help from Belarus, in February.

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to play at the Australian Open, French Open and US Open, but as “neutral” athletes. While Wimbledon had issued a blanket ban of Russian and Belarusian players.