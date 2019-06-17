Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
30/1 (9.0)
West Indies
vs
0/0(0.0)
Bangladesh
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, IND vs PAK Highlights: India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L)
Life-changing operation rekindles returning Andy Murray’s love of tennishttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/life-changing-operation-andy-murray-tennis-5784592/

Life-changing operation rekindles returning Andy Murray’s love of tennis

Andy Murray has said that surgery helped him rediscover his passion for tennis as he prepares to make his comeback at Queen's Club this week.

Andy Murray, Tennis Andy Murray, Andy Murray injury, return to tennis, tennis news, indian express
Andy Murray returning to tennis after his surgery (File Photo)

Andy Murray has said that surgery helped him rediscover his passion for tennis as he prepares to make his comeback at Queen’s Club this week. The 32-year-old will feature in the men’s doubles alongside Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday, five months after undergoing a hip resurfacing operation.

“There have been a number of times over the past 18 months where I did want to stop,” he said.”I didn’t want to play anymore. I was getting no enjoyment out of tennis at all, whether that be training, practice matches,” said Murray.

“I wasn’t bothered about winning matches either because it wasn’t fun. Now I like playing tennis, getting out on the court and hitting balls. I want to keep playing if I can because I enjoy it.”

Murray said at the Australian Open in January that he intended to retire after Wimbledon due to crippling pain that stopped him from doing everyday tasks like pulling on socks.

Advertising

The three-time Grand Slam winner admitted that the progress he has made since then has been better than anticipated.

“I didn’t expect to be in this position,” said the former World No. 1.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“I didn’t know how it would feel if I went and had the operation. But it has been brilliant, completely life-changing for me from where I was. I’m looking forward to getting back out there, but I don’t know what to expect and I’m not putting any kind of expectations on myself. Just being out on the tennis court and being pain-free is enough,” he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz was confused, Pakistan lacked imagination, says Sachin Tendulkar
2 World Cup 2019: This Indian side starting to seem like West Indies of 70s, says K Srikkanth
3 World Cup Preview: England look to get closer to semis, Afghanistan aim revival