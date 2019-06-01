French Open 2019: Leander Paes crashes out of Roland Garros men’s doubles

Indian tennis ace Leander Paes Saturday crashed out of the men’s doubles competition of the Fench Open after he and his partner Benoit Paire of France lost to the Colombian duo of Robert Farah and Juan Cabal in the second round here.

Paes and Paire lost 0-6 6-4 3-6 in the second round match that lasted an hour and 58 minutes.

The Indo-French pair had beaten Dominic Inglot of Britain and Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-4 6-4 in the first round on Friday.

The 45-year-old Paes has won four French Open doubles titles since starting his journey in 1989.