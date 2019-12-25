Leander Paes announces plans of bidding farewell to tennis

Leander Paes has won 18 Grand Slam titles in his career. (File Photo/AFP) Leander Paes has won 18 Grand Slam titles in his career. (File Photo/AFP)

Leander Paes announced through a social media post on Wednesday that 2020 will be his ‘farewell year’.

Paes, whose professional tennis career would have spanned thirty years next year, said he will play a ‘few select tournaments’ in 2020 as he prepares to bring down curtains on a career stunning not only for its success but also for its longevity.

Paes had turned professional in 1991. He shot to national recognition by reaching the quarter finals of the 1992 Olympics, partnering Ramesh Krishnan in the men’s doubles event.

In 1996, Paes won the bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics in the singles event. He had then been the first Indian to win an individual medal at the Olympics since 1952.

Since the late 90s, Paes formed a formidable doubles duo with Mahesh Bhupathi, as the Indian pair went on to become the top ranked pair in the world.

Paes has won 18 Grand Slam titles in his career, which makes him the most successful Indian tennis player by a fair margin.

Paes, now 46 years old, represented India at the Davis Cup this year, notching up his 44th Davis Cup doubles win, partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India routed Pakistan 4-0.

Paes might have a chance to appear at his eighth Olympic Games next year in Tokyo. He has already appeared at seven Games, more than any other Indian and any other tennis player.

“It (the Olympics) is a long ways away. I’ve already got the world record at the Olympics. Now to push it up one more would be amazing,” Paes had said earlier this year.

