Laver Cup 2022 live streaming: Roger Federer to play his last match, a doubles with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal doubles match live streaming: The 20-time grand slam winner, Roger Federer will play the last match of his professional Tennis career, a doubles fixture alongside Rafael Nadal. The duo will go against the pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

After a career that spanned across four decades, Federer had announced his retirement last week via social media. The 41-year-old had said in a press conference ahead of Laver Cup that ‘playing doubles with Rafa (as his last match) would be an absolute dream’.

Big Four. Big Fun. It was an afternoon to remember at @TheO2 for #LaverCup Open Practice Day. pic.twitter.com/0iQC2uZiUQ — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

Here are all the details regarding the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match?

What are the teams for Laver Cup 2022?

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud.

Team World: Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman.

When and where will the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match be played?

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match will be played on Friday, September 23 at O2 Centre Court in London.

What time will the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match be played?

Advertisement

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match will begin at 12:50 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match on TV in India?

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match on internet in India?

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.