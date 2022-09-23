scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Laver Cup 2022 live streaming: Roger Federer to play his last match, a doubles with Rafael Nadal

The duo with a total of 42 grand slam titles between them will feature in the fourth match on day one of the 2022 Laver Cup.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during a training session at the Laver Cup court on Thursday, September 22. (Photo: Laver Cup/Twitter)

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal doubles match live streaming: The 20-time grand slam winner, Roger Federer will play the last match of his professional Tennis career, a doubles fixture alongside Rafael Nadal. The duo will go against the pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

After a career that spanned across four decades, Federer had announced his retirement last week via social media. The 41-year-old had said in a press conference ahead of Laver Cup that ‘playing doubles with Rafa (as his last match) would be an absolute dream’.

Here are all the details regarding the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match?

What are the teams for Laver Cup 2022?

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud.

Team World: Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman.

When and where will the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match be played?

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match will be played on Friday, September 23 at O2 Centre Court in London.

What time will the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match be played?

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match will begin at 12:50 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match on TV in India?

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match on internet in India?

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup 2022 doubles match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 04:28:10 pm
