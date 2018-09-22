Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Laver Cup: Novak Djokovic hits teammate Roger Federer during doubles match; watch video

Laver Cup: Novak Djokovic hits teammate Roger Federer during doubles match; watch video

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic teamed up to take on Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock in the Laver Cup Men's Doubles match.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 22, 2018 8:56:09 am
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic play for team Europe in Laver Cup. (Source: AP)
Related News

Sharing 34 Grand Slams between them, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer paired up for the Men’s Doubles match against Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock during Team Europe vs Team World match on Day 1 of the Laver Cup. The two tennis stars, who share a great camaraderie outside of the tennis courts, saw a hilarious moment play out between them during the match when the Serbian accidentally struck the ball on Federer’s waist.

The moment occurred during the first game. Djokovic served the ball to Sock, who sent his reply fairly quickly. While both Federer and Djokovic are star players in the singles format, their lack of experience in doubles came to the fore, as they struggled with their positions while serving. Djokovic, in return to Sock’s quick return, struck Federer who had his back turned.

The current Wimbledon and US Open Champion gave a look of awe and chuckled as Federer gave him a wry smile. Djokovic then rubbed the waist of his Swede partner as the two returned to start the game again.

Laver Cup is tennis’ equivalent of golf’s Ryder Cup where Team Europe takes on Team World. It is different from the other team-format in tennis – Davis Cup – where countries compete against the other instead of continents in the Laver Cup. Laver Cup is played across five sessions (afternoon and evening Friday and Saturday plus Sunday afternoon) with a total of 12 matches — 13 if needed to break a tie.  The teams for the event are:

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Novak Djokovic, David Goffin, and Kyle Edmund

Team World: Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman, Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 