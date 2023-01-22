scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Korda, 1998 Australian Open champ Petr’s son, in 1st Slam QF

Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father, Petr, won the 1998 championship at the tournament. Korda’s mother was a professional tennis player, too, and his two older sisters play pro golf.

Sebastian Korda of the U.S. plays against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Sebastian Korda reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career by beating 10th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in a fifth-set tiebreaker at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Korda’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory over Hurkacz followed up a third-round win against 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who had reached the final at Melbourne Park each of the past two years.

Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father, Petr, won the 1998 championship at the tournament. Korda’s mother was a professional tennis player, too, and his two older sisters play pro golf.

The 29th-seeded Korda will face 18th-seeded Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sunny Side Up: 80% kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikki ...
Sunny Side Up: 80% kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikki ...

Khachanov eliminated Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets earlier Sunday.

The men’s fourth-rounders also scheduled for Sunday: No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 15 Jannik Sinner, and No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. unseeded Jiri Lehecka.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 13:36 IST
Next Story

BBMP withdraws occupancy certificates for 2000 flats in apartment complex over fake NOC

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 22: Latest News
close