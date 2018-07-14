Kevin Anderson, John Isner play second longest match in Wimbledon history

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson reacts after winning his semi final match against John Isner. (Reuters) South Africa’s Kevin Anderson reacts after winning his semi final match against John Isner. (Reuters)

After a grueling semifinal clash against No. 9 seed John Isner, South Africa’s Kevin Anderson reached his first ever Wimbledon final on Friday night. The intense battle saw the two tennis stars going head-to-head for over 6 hours and 35 minutes, in a match that was termed as an “instant classic” by the commentators. The No. 9 seed Anderson will square off against the winner of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, which was suspended after three sets, and will be continuing on Saturday.

Here are some of the interesting statistics from the John Isner and Kevin Anderson clash:

* With a duration of 6 hours and 36 minutes, it was the second longest match in Wimbledon history, only after Isner’s clash with Nicolas Mahut which ended 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68 in the former’s favour after 11 hours, 5 minutes.

* It is also the third shortest longest in tennis historty, falling just short of 2015 Davis Cup first-round match between Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer and Brazil’s Joao Souza, which went on for six hours and 43 minutes.

* With a duration of 6 hours and 36 minutes, it is the longest semifinal in Wimbledon history. It goes past the 2013 semifinal encounter between Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro which ended in the Serbian’s favour 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-3 after 4 hours and 44 minutes.

* The fifth set between Isner and Anderson went for 2 hours, 55 minutes.

* There were a total of 102 aces in a match with Isner serving 53 aces and Anderson serving 49. Isner also served the most number of aces among any player at 214, while Anderson is second with 172 in a single Wimbledon tournament.

* It was the longest match in the history of Centre Court in Wimbledon.

* The match saw the maximum number of games in the history of a Wimbledon semifinal.

* A total of 569 points were played, with Anderson winning 298 points and Isner winning 271.

