Kei Nishikori tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of US Open

Kei Nishikori has tested positive for coronavirus. (Source: File)

Kei Nishikori, a former world number four, announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 saying that he has very “little symptoms”.

“I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time,” the 30-year-old wrote on his official website keisapp.

“Me and my team will get tested on Friday at which point I will have another update. I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone.”

Kei Nishikori has coronavirus and withdrew from Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/tdlTSBY1LO — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 16, 2020

The world number 31 has pulled out of the Western and Southern Open but is still on the entry list for the US Open. Nishikori also announced that he will provide another update on his health on August 21.

