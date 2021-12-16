scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Karolina Pliskova out of Australian Open due to hand injury

Karolina Pliskova is the latest high-profile player to miss the Australian Open, with Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer also absent.

By: Reuters |
December 16, 2021 11:02:15 am
Karolina Pliskova in action at the Wimbledon 2021. (File)

World number four Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open with a hand injury sustained in training, the player said on Thursday in a statement released by tournament organisers.

The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

“Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won’t be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and (the) Australian Open this year,” Pliskova said.

Pliskova is the latest high-profile player to miss the Melbourne Park major, with Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer also absent.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

