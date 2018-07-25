Karman Kaur Thandi registers first WTA match win

Karman Kaur Thandi won her first WTA match in China. (File photo) Karman Kaur Thandi won her first WTA match in China. (File photo)

India tennis’ firsts continued on Tuesday when Karman Kaur Thandi won her first-ever WTA level match at the JiangXi Open in Nanchang, China. By beating Jia-Jing Lu 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, Karman won her first match in WTA events. Last year, she had played her maiden WTA match in Mumbai where she lost 2-6, 4-6 to Dalila Jakupovic. That time, she was given a wild card into the tournament. Last week, Ramkumar Ramanathan had become the first player to reach final of an ATP World Tour event in seven years and could have ended a 20-year drought for a singles trophy but for a three set defeat to Steve Johnson at Hall of Fame Open.

Thandi and Lu had dreadful time with the serve with 11 double faults each. Thandi’s first serve percentage stood at 49% while that of Lu was at 53% with Karman marginally better in points won on both serves. However, it was the Indian who saved more break points to eke out the win. She will next face Saisai Zheng of China who had beaten Miyu Kato of Japan 6-3, 6-0.

The 20-year-old Thandi came through the qualifying to make the 48-player draw. Seeded second in qualifying, she beat Nika Kukharchuk 6-3, 6-1 in the first round befoe beating Valeria Savinykh 6-2, 6-3 in the second. Shuai Zhang is the top-seeded player in the draw of the $250,000 prize money event.

Ranked 232nd in the world now, she had set sights on reaching the top-200 in rankings by the end of the year and reaching main draw of a grand slam next year. She had recorded her first singles title at the $25K Hong Kong tournament in June.

Ankita Raina also took part in the qualifying draw but she lost out in the opening round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd