Toggle Menu
Juan Martin Del Potro says career could be over after latest knee injuryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/juan-martin-del-potro-career-over-knee-injury-5794969/

Juan Martin Del Potro says career could be over after latest knee injury

The World No. 12 will miss next month's Wimbledon after scans revealed he had fractured his right patella -- the same injury that forced him out of the last four weeks of 2018 and restricted him to five tournaments this year.

Juan-Martin Del Potro in action during his first round match of Queen’s Club Championships against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov (Reuters)

Juan Martin del Potro is unsure if he has played the last match of an injury-hit career after re-fracturing his kneecap during the Queen’s Club Championships, the Argentine has said.

Del Potro’s injury curse struck again on Wednesday as the former U.S. Open champion slipped during his victory over Denis Shapovalov and pulled out of the grasscourt tournament.

The world number 12 will miss next month’s Wimbledon after scans revealed he had fractured his right patella — the same injury that forced him out of the last four weeks of 2018 and restricted him to five tournaments this year.

“If that match was the last of one my career, I don’t know. During rehab I will be able to think clearly. I will know what my body is able to do,” the 30-year-old said on Instagram.

Since winning the 2009 U.S. Open, Del Potro has undergone three left wrist surgeries and another to his right wrist but he fought back each time to return to the tour.

Advertising

“After medical studies and talking to the doctors they said surgery was the best treatment,” he added.

“I asked them for the best option health-wise, not just for tennis. They said surgery, no doubt about it. As you can imagine this is a tough moment, it’s sad to go through all this again. I didn’t expect this at all.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“I cannot say anything more than that. I don’t know what will happen next. Hopefully I will have a good recovery. I hope my knee can heal properly.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US Women’s team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit
2 World Cup 2019: Is this India’s new orange jersey?
3 MS Dhoni trolled for slow knock vs Afghanistan