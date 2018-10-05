Follow Us:
China Open: Juan Martin del Potro sets up Beijing semi-final with Fabio Fognini

Former US Open champion Del Potro fired down 12 aces and won five out of eight break point opportunities to chalk up a comfortable win over Filip Krajinovic. 

By: Reuters | Published: October 5, 2018 8:58:13 pm

Juan Martin del Potro scythed down Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-0 in the China Open on Friday. (Source: USA Today Sports/Files)

World number four Juan Martin del Potro scythed down Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-0 in the China Open on Friday to set up a semi-final clash with Italian Fabio Fognini. Former US Open champion Del Potro fired down 12 aces and won five out of eight break point opportunities to chalk up a comfortable win over the 26-year-old.

“I’ve been training hard to play at this level,” Del Potro, who has booked his spot in next month’s season-ending ATP Finals in London, said. “Today, everything worked good, starting from my serve, from my forehands and backhands. That is the game I need to go far in this tournament.”

Del Potro faces a potentially tricky test against the in-form Fognini on Saturday. The Italian beat Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-4 as he maintained his own pursuit of a place in London. Victory meant fourth seed Fognini has won a career-high 43 matches this season while claiming three titles in the process.

“It’s going to be a difficult one,” Del Potro, who has a 1-1 win-loss record against Fognini, added. “Fabio beat me in the Mexico final this year, he’s playing very well already.”

Fifth seed Kyle Edmund edged past Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-3 7-6(4) as he continued his search for a maiden ATP title.

The Briton next plays world number 34 Nikoloz Basilashvili, who ousted Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri with a 6-2 6-2 victory.

