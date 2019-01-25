Watch: John McEnroe talks naked Rafa Nadal in cringeworthy post-match interview

Toggle Menu
Spaniard Rafa Nadal faced an absurd line of questioning following his semifinal win against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.

Australian Open 2019 Live Tennis Score Semifinals Live Streaming: Rafel Nadal will be in action. (Source: AP)
Rafa Nadal hasn’t dropped a set in his way to the Australian Open final. (Source: AP)

The post-match on-court interview responsibilities at the ongoing Australian Open are shared among multiple former players and hosts with John McEnroe being one of them. Popular for his outbursts in his playing days and for the phrase ‘you cannot be serious’, he has come under fire after a bizarre interview with Rafael Nadal.

Following Nadal’s straight sets win over high-flying Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals on Thursday, McEnroe committed a verbal foot fault when claiming he had seen the Spaniard naked. Minutes after completing a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena, which finished 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 to reach his fifth Australian Open final, Nadal became the victim of the odd McEnroe interview while certainly cringing many in attendance and watching on TV.

“I’m going to make some people jealous here,” McEnroe said. “I’ve got to be honest, at the end of the second set I had to take a quick bathroom break.”

“I was finishing taking this very quick bathroom break when all of a sudden I started to walk out and I saw a naked Rafael Nadal in the bathroom.”

Nadal, 32, was intrigued to ask the American tennis legend for his impression. “I thought to myself, that looks a lot like my body. No. Absolutely lying about that,” McEnroe said. “I said to myself, I wish I had a body like that.”

Quizzed about it later Nadal said he was running short on time so he had been changing. “Yes, I heard someone was there but I don’t have one hour to wait for him to go out. I had to change, that’s all.”

The absurd interview also included a question about Nadal’s sleeveless look. Across the two weeks, Nadal was earlier questioned about getting his shirt off, and encouraged to strip down after another win at Melbourne Park.

In another controversial interview from the past at the Australian Open, Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard was asked to twirl by a male TV present in 2015.

Channel 7 interviewer Ian Cohen had asked if Bouchard could “tell us about [her] outfit”. “A twirl?” the then 20-year-old Bouchard asked. To which Cohen explained: “A twirl – like a pirouette.”

The silly line of questioning was shared online and widely reported by international media. It was perceived to be sexist with many asking if male players such as Roger Federer or Nadal would ever be asked such a thing.

