John Isner sets world record for aces during his Wimbledon 3rd round match

John Isner literally became the king of aces when he broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday in his Wimbledon third-round match against Italian Jannik Sinner.

The American now stands alone on top with 13,729 untouchable serves and counting, passing Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic’s previous mark of 13,728.

He needed five aces to beat Karlovic and he achieved the feat when he sent three past Sinner in the first game and three more in the second.

• 54 aces in the first round

• Fifth man to reach 1000 aces at #Wimbledon

• 54 aces in the first round

• Fifth man to reach 1000 aces at #Wimbledon

• Breaks record for most aces on the ATP Tour

According to the ATP Tour website, Isner has won 92 per cent of his service games, including 79 per cent of first-serve points. He’s also saved 71 per cent of break points.

“It’s actually really cool. It’s something I’m really proud of,” Isner had said before his third-round match, looking ahead to breaking the record. “I will be the all-time leader. I’ll keep playing, keep adding to my total… I don’t know if [the record] will get broken. I could be up there for a long time.”

With Friday’s feat, he also became the fifth man to reach 1000 aces in Wimbledon.

Isner had defeated Andy Murray in the second round when the 35-year-old former world number one clinched the third set to keep alive his hopes but fell 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to the big-hitting 20th seed.