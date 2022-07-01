scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

John Isner sets world record for aces during his Wimbledon 3rd round match

The American now stands alone on top of the mountain with 13,729 untouchable serves and counting, passing Croatia's Ivo Karlovic's previous leading mark of 13,728.

By: Sports Desk |
July 1, 2022 10:52:17 pm
John Isner of the US celebrates winning a point against Britain's Andy Murray during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

John Isner literally became the king of aces when he broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday in his Wimbledon third-round match against Italian Jannik Sinner.

The American now stands alone on top with 13,729 untouchable serves and counting, passing Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic’s previous mark of 13,728.

He needed five aces to beat Karlovic and he achieved the feat when he sent three past Sinner in the first game and three more in the second.

According to the ATP Tour website, Isner has won 92 per cent of his service games, including 79 per cent of first-serve points. He’s also saved 71 per cent of break points.

“It’s actually really cool. It’s something I’m really proud of,” Isner had said before his third-round match, looking ahead to breaking the record. “I will be the all-time leader. I’ll keep playing, keep adding to my total… I don’t know if [the record] will get broken. I could be up there for a long time.”

With Friday’s feat, he also became the fifth man to reach 1000 aces in Wimbledon.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...
Maharashtra political drama: When BJP won but its leader lostPremium
Maharashtra political drama: When BJP won but its leader lost
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...Premium
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 yearsPremium
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 years
More Premium Stories >>

Isner had defeated Andy Murray in the second round when the 35-year-old former world number one clinched the third set to keep alive his hopes but fell 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to the big-hitting 20th seed.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 01: Latest News