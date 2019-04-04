Toggle Menu
John Isner out of US clay championship with injured foothttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/john-isner-out-of-us-clay-championship-with-injured-foot-5659291/

John Isner out of US clay championship with injured foot

John Isner has withdrawn ahead of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship because of an injured foot.

John Isner of the United States seeks medical aid in a match against Roger Federer. (Source: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 seed John Isner has withdrawn ahead of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship because of an injured foot.

Isner was hurt in the final of the Miami Open last week while playing Roger Federer. Isner has played in the U.S. Clay Court Championship every year since 2008 and won the title in 2013.

The American said “it is very disappointing to not compete there this year. I am hopeful that I will be back on the court in a few weeks.”

His withdrawal leaves Steve Johnson as the top seed in the tournament. Johnson will try to become the first player to win three straight titles at the event since Bobby Riggs did it from 1936-38.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019 selection: Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad and Wahab Riaz not summoned by PCB for fitness test
2 Lasith Malinga plays IPL game on Wednesday, takes 7-for in Sri Lanka on Thursday
3 Indian women's hockey team beat Malaysia 3-0 in series opener