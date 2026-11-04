British tennis player gets online abuse after loss to Indian in Chennai

British tennis player Jodie Burrage lost to India’s Vaishnavi Adkar in the first round of the WTA Chennai Open on Tuesday, but that was not the worst part of her day.

The 27-year-old won the first set and even led 5-3 in the decider, but faded away 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 after two hours and 47 minutes. She struggled physically on court and had her blood pressure and oxygen levels checked as thee matched approached its conclusion. Burrage was visibly shaking in the humid conditions and had ice rubbed on her arms and legs.

But that was nothing compared to the trauma suffered when she checked her phone. She said she had received death threats and abuse on Instagram after her defeat.