scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Jiri Lehecka upsets Alexander Zverev, Czechs lead Germany 2-0 at United Cup

Zverev was competing for the first time since June when he tore three ligaments in his right ankle during his Roland Garros semifinal match against Rafael Nadal.

Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic is congratulated by Germany's Alexander Zverev, right, after winning their Group C match . (AP)

Jiri Lehecka scored a 6-4, 6-2 upset win over world No. 12 Alexander Zverev to help give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over Germany at the United Cup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Lehecka, ranked No. 81, broke four times in the Group C match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney to bounce back from an opening singles loss to Taylor Fritz of the United States on Thursday. Marie Bouzkova later beat Jule Niemeier 6-2, 7-5 in the second match to give the Czechs a 2-0 lead. Czech women’s No. 1 Petra Kvitova can clinch the tie on Sunday when she faces Laura Siegemund.

Zverev was competing for the first time since June when he tore three ligaments in his right ankle during his Roland Garros semifinal match against Rafael Nadal.

“I knew before the match that he hadn’t played in a while but with a player like him that can mean nothing,” Lehecka said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

“In the crucial moments I showed all the experience from the last year playing against good players.” In other matches Saturday, Brazil took a 2-0 lead over Norway at Brisbane.

World 15th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia improved her tournament record to 2-0 after defeating Malene Helgo of Norway 6-4, 6-2. Felipe Meligeni Alves gave Brazil its second win of the day when he beat Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3.

“I was trying to be as aggressive as I could,” Haddad Maia said. “I was happy that I was patient and giving myself chances . . . even if I was missing. I was happy with the way I was thinking in this match.” Nadal was scheduled to play Cameron Norrie in singles when Spain took on Britain later at Sydney.

Advertisement

Two singles matches — one men’s and one women’s — are played over each of two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through to Jan. 4. The three city champions and the next-best performing country from the group stage will meet at Ken Rosewall Arena from Jan. 6 to 8 to determine the overall winner.

After matches completed Friday, top-ranked Greece leads Group A with a 4-1 record, Switzerland heads Group B (5-0), the U.S. is first in Group C (4-1), Britain (3-2) tops Group D, Italy is in first place in Group E with a 3-2 record and France (5-0) leads Group F.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 14:50 IST
Next Story

Pele’s 100-year-old mother ‘unaware’ of son’s demise

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 31: Latest News
close